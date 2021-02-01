Man shot near Kellits

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was shot and wounded at Good Hope district in the Kellits area of Clarendon about 10:36 last night, January 31.

The victim has been hospitalized.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

The JCF said the man was at home when he was shot reportedly by unknown assailant(s).

