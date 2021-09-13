Kellits | Two Small Businesses Destroyed By Fire

The Clarendon Fire Department is yet to disclose what its investigation so far unearthed regarding a fire that destroyed two small businesses last night in Kellits town, Clarendon.



Personnel from Frankfield Fire Station responded to the call, and carried out cooling-down operation.



The blaze gutted a cook-shop and a virtually adjoining shop that sells a wide variety of items including clothes and handbags.



Area residents told The Beacon that the fire started at the cook-shop.



In the meantime, residents of the fast-developing town of Kellits have long been calling for the authorities to build a fire station in the area. The nearest fire stations are several miles away in Frankfield as well as Linstead in St. Catherine.



Within the past few months, fire also destroyed two houses in communities near Kellits. An 81-year-old man, Alexander Nembhard, died in one of those blazes.

