Jamaica Beacon

The home of success

KELLITS NEWS

Kellits | Two Small Businesses Destroyed By Fire

ByJamaica Beacon

Sep 12, 2021

The Clarendon Fire Department is yet to disclose what its investigation so far unearthed regarding a fire that destroyed two small businesses last night in Kellits town, Clarendon.

Personnel from Frankfield Fire Station responded to the call, and carried out cooling-down operation.

The blaze gutted a cook-shop and a virtually adjoining shop that sells a wide variety of items including clothes and handbags.

Area residents told The Beacon that the fire started at the cook-shop.

In the meantime, residents of the fast-developing town of Kellits have long been calling for the authorities to build a fire station in the area. The nearest fire stations are several miles away in Frankfield as well as Linstead in St. Catherine.

Within the past few months, fire also destroyed two houses in communities near Kellits. An 81-year-old man, Alexander Nembhard, died in one of those blazes.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Soldier Awards People Who Helped Him To Grow

Sep 12, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Community Group Delivers Gifts To Over 600 Children

Sep 10, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Cops Appeal For Help In Identifying Pedestrian Killed

Sep 9, 2021 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

KELLITS NEWS

Kellits | Two Small Businesses Destroyed By Fire

Sep 12, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Soldier Awards People Who Helped Him To Grow

Sep 12, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
BEACON OF THE DAY NEWS

Beacon of the day | Community Group Delivers Gifts To Over 600 Children

Sep 10, 2021 Jamaica Beacon
EWARTON NEWS

Ewarton | Cops Appeal For Help In Identifying Pedestrian Killed

Sep 9, 2021 Jamaica Beacon