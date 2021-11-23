Jamaica Beacon

Linstead | Businessman Presented As JLP Candidate In Treadways

Nov 23, 2021

Minutes after being publicly presented as the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate in the Treadways Division in St. Catherine North West, businessman Calvin ‘Clive’ McLean declared he is confident of winning the division.

The Local Government Elections, previously delayed, are to be held on or before February 27, 2022.

“The people are responding very well; I can’t wait for that day when the bell shall sound and we will be victorious,” he told The Beacon.

McLean said he is a native of Treadways who also has business in the division.

“I know everybody [in Treadways] and I am willing to serve for the people. That’s my hallmark, service,” he added. “They (residents) asked me; they begged me; they beseeched with me if I can go into politics because politics is one avenue where people can get help.”

McLean added that, if elected, his main priority would be to tackle issues regarding roads, water and unemployment.

The Treadways Division is represented in the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation by Sydney Rose of the People’s National Party. “Mr. Rose is my good friend, but, when it comes to politics, we are rivals,” McLean said.

