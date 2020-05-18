COMMUNITY FOCUS: Teachers near Kellits find creative way to treat students amid national crisis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The COVID-19 health crisis, which has precipitated the closure of schools, did not deter a group of teachers near Kellits in Clarendon from treating about 300 of their students on National Children’s Day on Friday, May 15.



The McNie All Age School teachers, led by Principal Rebecca Pinnock, drove their vehicles motorcade-style through the various communities where their students reside.



The principal, who led the motorcade, greeted students with a relatively large ‘Happy Children’s Day’ poster on the bonnet of her vehicle.



Along the rural roads, the educators stopped to distribute gift packages with items such as snacks, skipping ropes, story books, and toys.



They also gave worksheets to students who don’t have access to internet.



A special effort was made to reach all students.



“Students living in remote locations were asked to stand at the roadside wearing their McNie All Age T-shirts,” said one of the teachers, Donica Thomas-Waltin.



She told The Beacon: “We wanted the students to enjoy their special day and also to remember that they are greatly loved by the school family… The smiles on the students’ faces were priceless as they opened the bags to see something to eat, something to play with and something educational. The parents, along with their children, thanked the principal and teachers that made such a wonderful effort to brighten the faces of the little ones through these trying times.”



The communities traversed by the teachers included Cowley, Fort George, McNie, Douglas Castle, Mason River, Rowe Town, Tate, Shooter and Kellits.

