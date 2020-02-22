Guy’s Hill to get new clinic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said a new clinic will be established at Guy’s Hill in St. Catherine, adding that he has given instruction for the necessary plans to be drafted.



He explained that he visited the current clinic on Thursday, February 20, and realized that it is no longer suitable.



“I made a commitment publicly that plans are taking place now to replace that clinic; that clinic is ill-suited in many ways. First of all, it no longer can serve the community; it is on the road, very exposed and frankly speaking there needs to be a new clinic in Guy’s Hill,” he said.



Dr. Tufton added: “I am prepared to say to you that I have asked for plans to begin. I think a piece of land has been identified, and we are going to make some plans to deal with that.”



The minister was speaking on Thursday during a community meeting at St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church in Linstead, St. Catherine.



During the meeting, a resident of Guy’s Hill raised concern about the operation of the clinic in his community. His concern triggered the health minister’s announcement.

