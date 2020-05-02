St. Mary farmer shot and charged

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man whom they shot and wounded in St. Mary on Friday, April 24.

He is 55-year-old farmer David Williams, who has been charged with the offences of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as assault at common law.



The JCF said its officers shot Williams when he allegedly pointed a firearm at police who responded to an assignment at his home at Jeffrey Town in Gayle, St. Mary.



It added: “Reports are that, about 11:15PM, a police team was responding to reports of a disturbance at Williams’ home. He allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the police team, and was subsequently shot. A 9 millimetre pistol and five 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition were seized in the incident.”



The JCF added that Williams, who admitted in hospital under police guard, is yet to appear in court to answer to the charges.

