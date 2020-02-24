WINDALCO again sponsors cricket clash for students in St. Catherine

The West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO) is providing a $1.75-million sponsorship of the St. Catherine Cricket Association’s (SCCA) primary school cricket competition that will benefit several students this year.

The competition was launched on Thursday, February 20, at WINDALCO’s Ewarton Works Sports Club.

Speaking at the launch, WINDALCO’s Community Relations Administrator, Winston Watson, underscored the company’s commitment to the development of cricket in Jamaica.

“Sports play an important role in the development of any school, community or country as it instills discipline. WINDALCO encourages this type of competition because, in order for cricket to grow in Jamaica, it has to start at the grassroots level. That is why we joined forces with the SCCA to ensure that framework is laid from now,” he said.

President of the SCCA Milholland Barker expressed appreciation to WINDALCO for the sponsorship of the competition amid the economic challenges the company is facing.



He further said: “For us to be here today, the story isn’t even half told. The fact that we can have this competition speaks to the hard work, determination and commitment of the personnel at WINDALCO. Despite national and international pressures, they have managed to stick to what they had promised and that has made this competition a reality.”

Thirty-two schools are set to participate in the competition, with both male and female players.

Director at the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) Herbert Garriques said he is pleased with WINDALCO’s investment.

“The JCA is happy that the cricket competition is being sponsored by WINDALCO, even more so because primary school children are being exposed to cricket. It is only my hope that we can get a West Indies cricketer out of the competition,” he said.

This is the fourth year WINDALCO has partnered with the SCCA for the development of cricket in the parish.

The sponsorship of the competition also forms part of WINDALCO’s ongoing ‘Facts for the Tracks’ public education campaign as the young cricketers will be clad in gears bearing railway safety tips.

Matches will be played at the Ewarton Works Sports Club as well as other venues across the parish of St. Catherine.

Featured Image: President of the St. Catherine Cricket Association Milholland Barker (fourth right) receives a symbolic cheque from WINDALCO’s Community Relations Administrator Winston Watson (fifth left) for the sponsorship of the cricket competition that will benefit the primary school cricketers pictured.

