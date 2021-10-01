Robbery Spree In Ewarton – Woman Loses Car And Money At Gunpoint

The community of Ewarton in St. Catherine is becoming a hotspot for robberies, with the police confirming another incident there.



The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported that, in the latest incident, four gunmen robbed a woman of her car about 7:23PM at Price Lane – not far from Ewarton Primary School.



The victim of the robbery, which happened on Monday (September 27), is a 43-year-old sales advisor.



“She was driving her Toyota Axio on Price Lane and then she stopped and was exiting the vehicle. That’s when four men approached her and demanded the key to her vehicle. They sped off with the vehicle containing her valuables, which included cash amounting to $36,000, her cellphone and other personal items to include her ID,” the JCF further said.



That robbery happened less than two weeks after gunmen also robbed a 60-year-old woman of approximately $518,000 at her home on Nugent Road in Ewarton. The woman had just returned from the bank with the cash. It is understood that she has persons doing construction work at her home.



Sources have told The Beacon that, in the past few months, other people also have been robbed of cash in Ewarton.

