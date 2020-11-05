Ewarton |Nursing home completes clean-up after flooding, thanks to big community support

The management of Fairview Nursing Home on Clarke’s Avenue in Ewarton, St. Catherine, said clean-up operation has been completed at the facility, which was evacuated on Sunday (October 25) due to flooding.



Marcia Bajnaut, operator of the home, said her team is now awaiting authorization from health authorities to return to the facility.



The 15 residents – including 13 seniors, are being housed temporarily at Ewarton Gospel Lighthouse Church, which is also located on Clarke’s Avenue.



The flooding resulted from a pond overflowing its bank during heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Zeta.



“It was caused by a pond next-door. During the rain, the pond got full and overflow on us. It came through the back door,” Bajnaut explained.



“Everybody [at the nursing home] was safe in bed. No one didn’t come out until we relocated them. The water didn’t come up high [inside the building while we were there]. If we were there in the night, then it would be something else.”



Bajnaut further told The Beacon that it is the first time she was experiencing flooding and such heavy rainfall at the rented premises.



She has been operating the 20-year-old business at the current location for almost five years. She previously was located in the Linstead area – not far from Ewarton.



Bajnaut expressed gratitude for the help received from various public and private organizations in and around Ewarton. The major ones include Ewarton Gospel Lighthouse that is housing the displaced residents, and Linstead Fire Station that cleansed the flooded building.



In the meantime, Bajnaut said the nursing home has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). On Tuesday this week, the Ministry of Health said the island so far confirmed 9,326 cases of the virus – including 4,704 recoveries. It also confirmed that 215 deaths so far resulted from COVID-19 locally.

