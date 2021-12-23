Ewarton Boy Missing – Police Issue High Alert

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Nikoy Dennis from Ivy district in Ewarton, St. Catherine who has been missing since this morning, December 22.



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and has a scar on his forehead and a mole under his right eye.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ewarton Police are that Nikoy was last seen at home about 10:30AM, and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nikoy should contact the Ewarton Police at (876) 985-0065, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The JCF added that no photograph was made available for the child up to the time of publication.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.