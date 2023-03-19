Funeral Home Director, Salomie Roberts, Awarded

Salomie Roberts, affectionately called Auntie Sally, was among six women awarded on International Women’s Day 2023 for outstanding contribution in the area of Community Service.

The True United Sisters (TUS) charity, headed by Karen Sudu, awarded the ladies during a ceremony held at Bethel Baptist Church in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

A citation presented during the ceremony says Roberts, a director of Roberts Funeral Home headquartered in Linstead, St Catherine, was born in the garden parish of St Ann.

She attended nursing school and worked in that field for several years.

After leaving the nursing industry, she became a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Roberts furthered her studies in England as well as Dallas in the United States where she eventually received the Key of Texas.

She worked at Brooklyn Hospital Center in the United States for a number of years before returning to Jamaica to join her husband, Telbert, in the funeral industry.

Roberts is also Vice Chairman of True United Sisters Board of Directors.

In a citation, the organization said: “One can safely say Mrs Roberts has a heart of gold. She finds it hard to say no to persons who approach her for assistance. Therefore, she has given tremendous help to all categories of people in Linstead, its environs and the island at large.”

TUS added that Roberts feeds the hungry, helps people to start small businesses, buries several bodies – especially those left unclaimed, and assists people struggling with health issues and can’t afford medication.

“In fact, she also assisted a few street people to find comfortable dwelling places and furnishing them with items such as television sets and stoves,” added TUS.

Roberts also helps students with items such as uniforms, textbooks, school fees and lunch money.

She and her husband have a daughter and a grand-daughter.

Her favourite colours are gold and burgundy.

Roberts is guided by the philosophy: Good things come to those who wait.

For other uplifting stories, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel (free of cost) by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.