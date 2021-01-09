Community focus | Ewarton group displays kindness despite pandemic

A youth club, whose agenda was impacted severely by restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, took an impressive step forward on New Year’s Day, January 1.



The Brown’s Town Aspiring Youths Club treated just over 100 people in and around its hometown of Ewarton, St. Catherine.



President of the organization, Viviene Kelly, said club members handed out cooked meals to 50 people. They also gave 24 care packages to persons in Ewarton town and at Fairview Nursing Home. In addition, more than 50 children received ‘goodies packages’ and hot dogs during a treat held at Kelly’s residence.



The treat, in the two previous years, took place at Brown’s Town square. It was scaled down significantly this time round to reflect national measures implemented against COVID-19.



Nonetheless, the event was a success, Kelly said.



“We didn’t have a large gathering like we would normally do; we had to cut out the bounce-about and the face-painting; we just feed the people this time round,” she told The Beacon.



Kelly said the club, which had to scrap its Labour Day project and other activities last year, considered the sharing of gifts to be timely.



“People really needed support and people really need food,” she said. “We feel a sense of fulfillment being able to reach out to the less fortunate especially in times like these.”



Kelly further stated that the beneficiaries were highly appreciative.



One man who got help in Ewarton town was quick to tell club members: “I, Basil Ainsworth Donaldson, thank you for what you have done for me and for others.”



In the meantime, Kelly said the organization is grateful to the people in Jamaica and abroad who made the act of kindness possible through sponsorship or volunteering their service.



“Our New Year’s treat was a success, and we are very thankful to all who made it possible,” she said while expressing hope that 2021 will be a better year.

We do advertising at a low rate, and provide special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, album launch, anniversaries, and businesses. We also do all types of success stories. For more information, contact The Beacon via phone 876-305-4574 or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.