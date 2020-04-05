Manchester men charged for shop breaking in Clarendon

Two men from Manchester who were nabbed in Clarendon while they allegedly tried to escape from the scene of a crime are to answer to charges under the Larceny Act in the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday, April 9.

They are:

Joseph McLeod, otherwise called ‘Rothy’, a 21-year-old truck driver from Victoria Town in Manchester

Gowayne Hines, otherwise called ‘Twochie’, a 22-year-old labourer from Victoria Town in Manchester

The JCF said: “Hines and McLeod were charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after they allegedly broke into a woman’s shop in Milk River, Clarendon, about 7:30PM on Wednesday, April 1, and stole more than $100,000 worth of electronics and alcoholic beverages.



“The police were alerted and the car in which Hines and McLeod were travelling was intercepted. The motor car was searched and the items found. They were arrested and later charged,” the JCF further said.

