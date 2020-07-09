Cop among men arrested for guns seized in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a police constable and a male civilian are in custody following the seizure of two firearms and more than 20 rounds of ammunition.



The items were found allegedly in a vehicle at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon, yesterday, July 8.



The JCF said: “Reports from the May Pen Police are that, about 1AM, lawmen were on patrol in the area when a white Toyota Probox was signalled to stop. The driver complied and a search was conducted of the vehicle.



“One Tarus 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing nine 9 millimetre cartridges, one 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9 millimetre cartridges and two ballistic vests [were found],” the JCF added.



Investigations are continuing.

