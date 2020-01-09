11PM CLOSURE, police remind business owners in Clarendon and St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a public reminder that all businesses and churches should be closed by 11PM in the parishes of Clarendon and St. Catherine where a State of Public Emergency has been in effect.

The stipulated closing hours were relaxed late last year to facilitate the Yuletide season.



The JCF, in a media release today, said the following opening and closing hours are being enforced:

Clubs and fast food restaurants – from 7AM until 11PM.

Every place required by law to operate under a tavern licence – from 7AM until 11PM.



Petroleum filling stations – from 6AM until 11PM.

Supermarkets, grocery shops, harberdasheries and any other place offering goods for sale – from 8AM until 11PM.

Pharmacies – from 8AM until 11PM.

Churches – from 6AM until 11PM.

Any other public place –From 9AM until 11PM.

The JCF added: “Persons are being advised to comply fully with the stipulations as the security forces partner with residents to create safer communities.”

There has been debate over whether the States of Public Emergency implemented in some parishes have been effective in curbing the island’s relatively high crime rate.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook