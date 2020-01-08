POINT HILL: Football league started without jerseys, ends on high note

In an atmosphere of camaraderie and merriment, a team of teen footballers – Young Generation, on Sunday, won the Point Hill Football League in St. Catherine.

They beat Morrison Football Club 1-0, courtesy Odane Squire, who also was adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

The leading goal scorer in the competition is Dillon McCarthy of Young Generation Football Club.

He walked away with the Romario West Trophy, named in honour of an area footballer who was gunned down in 2018.

West was in fact the leading goal scorer when the league was first held four years ago.

The main organizer of the competition, Andre Valentine, told The Beacon that indiscipline prompted him to walk away from the league previously, but he returned this season after witnessing the emergence of promising young footballers.

He said the matches, played on Sundays, breathed life into the usually quiet rural community. The league players were drawn from virtually all districts in the Point Hill area.

“Sports is something that I am really very passionate about – especially football,” Valentine declared.

He added: “Wherever football is, I want to be a part of it. I like to see the unity and all of that when it happens in the community.”

Valentine Further stated that he did not play any competitive football this season, but he made his contribution as a referee and lead organizer.

One of the biggest challenges, he noted, was to find sponsorship.



As a result of that, the 10 teams did not play in jerseys until the final.

Valentine stated that, during the competition, help was secured.

“I made sure that the two teams that made it to the finals had jerseys so they could look more uniformed on that day,” he added.

Valentine further stated that the organizers eventually acquired trophies for the top teams and players.

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. Christopher Tufton, intervened and contributed $30,000, which was shared between the two top teams.

Dr. Turin was also on hand to present some of the awards at the final of the competition.

Valentine said the final was ‘well-supported’ by residents.

“It was good fun and showed unity among the communities,” he told The Beacon.

