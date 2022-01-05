Man Wanted For Murder Captured

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers apprehended a wanted man at August Town in the Glengoffe area of St. Catherine during a “mission-driven operation” between 11 o’clock last night and 4:30 this morning.

He is 40-year-old Sherwin Newell, otherwise called ‘Peck’, whom the JCF said is a reputed member of the ‘Taylor Land Gang’ and was wanted for murder.

The JCF added that Newell was captured by members of the SWAT team of the Specialized Operations Branch as well as members of the St. Catherine North Police.

He was featured as wanted by the St. Andrew Central Police for the July 2011 murder of Odarie Maitland, otherwise called ‘Pow Pow’, on Lyndhurst Road in Kingston, the JCF said, adding that investigations are continuing.

For upcoming video reports, please subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.