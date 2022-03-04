Beacon of the day | Portland Youth, Rayon Smith, Standing Out In Academics And Leadership

Rayon Smith



Rayon Smith has been making a name for himself in academics and leadership.



And that’s the reason many are banking on him to continue bringing pride and joy to his family as well as his community of Long Road in Portland Eastern.



“From Rayon was a little child, I knew that he would do well. I had no doubt,” said his mother, Malina Speid. “If he needed a textbook or anything for school, he would keep reminding me because he always wanted to get high marks. My son is very respectful, hardworking and diligent. He makes me proud every single day.”



Already, Rayon has attained four CSEC subjects – English Language, Principles of Business, Mathematics and Physical Education – from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC). He will sit an additional six CSEC subjects and two City&Guilds this year. Furthermore, he consistently has been on the honour roll at Happy Grove High School in Portland.



Making his presence felt outside the books, the 17-year-old aspiring Human Resource Manager is a student council representative and prefect at his school. And he has been active in the 4-H and drama clubs.



Rayon, a Christian, attends Long Road New Testament Church of God. There, he is actively involved in the quiz team, youth fellowship, the choir, and the dance and drama group.



“People always ask how I find time to participate in so many things, but I always tell them that it’s God. I pray before I do things, and so I am certain that I will do well in whatever I do,” he told The Beacon.



Though he appears small in stature, Rayon has earned the respect of his peers and even his seniors.



Principal at Happy Grove High, Monique Grant-Facey, described the youngster as cooperative, disciplined and hardworking.

The school’s Grade 11 supervisor, Vincent Wallace, stated that the teen is outspoken, reliable and willing to get involved not only for his own merit but also for his peers. “Good things are expected from Rayon,” Wallace added.



Rayon gives credit to both parents for doing their best to ensure he has a better life than theirs.

“I love both parents equally because they support and provide for me, and for that I am grateful,” he said.



Although Rayon does not live with his father, Conroy Smith, the two see each other often.

And his father is a proud man.



“I try my best for Rayon and my other children to be comfortable. He is a quiet youth, but if he has to talk he will. I’ve never heard his name called up in wrongs,” the father said.



Rayon, who is bent on pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource at the University of Technology, encourages other people to never give up. “If you fail, try again and never stop trying until you succeed. Failure is when you decide to stop trying. Put God first and stay focus,” he further advised.

