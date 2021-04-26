Beacon of the day | Farmers’ son reaping academic excellence

Niguel Walker, whose parents are farmers, never ceased to bring pride and joy to his household and rural community of Bohemia, located in the Cascade area of St. Ann.



He wanted to become a forensic pathologist, but had a change of mind after his father Paul Walker died of an illness in August 2020.



His mother, Icineth Walker, also has not been in the best of health since suffering a minor stroke in June 2018.

“Despite the frailty of her body, my mother still presses on as a farmer, but, with my dad’s passing, it has been difficult to work the fields,” said Niguel, whose eyes are now fixed on becoming a medical surgeon.

He wants to be in a better position to help his mother and other people in need of healthcare.



“I want to help those who are ailing not only in Jamaica, but all over the globe,” Niguel commented. “Even though I was not able to save my dad, I am most certain there will be countless lives in the future to save.”



Niguel’s dream is not far-fetched, considering the academic feats he achieved over the years.



He, so far, attained the best grade possible (Grade One) in 14 subjects administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



Of those subjects, nine were pursued in fifth form at the CSEC level. The remainder are CAPE subjects achieved in lower sixth form.



Despite having other CAPE subjects pending, Niguel already earned a place at the University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada.



He also obtained a scholarship to cover part of his tuition at the university, where he will study for four years – starting with pre-medical in September 2021, and later specializing in Medicine.



The scholarship is valued at CAD$180,000.



“However, that is not sufficient to cover everything,” Niguel noted. “I am still short of a significant amount to cover the balance. This money will go towards tuition and living expenses.”



To help fill the gap, Niguel has started a GoFundMe fundraiser, which can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.



Niguel, a past student of Bohemia All Age School, is also a firm leader.



He is involved in several clubs and societies at the Clarendon-based Knox College, where he serves as Head Boy.



He also represented Knox in Schools’ Challenge Quiz and national debating, and is part of his school’s team that won a national Mathematics competition in 2019.



“I like being all-rounded; I believe in holistic development; I do not only believe in focusing on academics,” Niguel told The Beacon.



He further stated that, although he has been heavily involved in extra-curricular activities, his academic work has not suffered.



“I have been really diligent about my academia because I believe in hard work and success,” Niguel said.



“I can manage chaos; I can manage pressure, but I rather to be organized.”



Niguel, a Christian and lover of politics, encouraged people to never give up on their dreams, even when they seem unattainable.



“If you have your dreams, work towards them,” he further advised.



“Work hard and put out all your effort. Once you do not lose your dignity or integrity in search of success, then you are on the right path. There is no limit to the amount of effort that you can put out. Keep pressing, because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.