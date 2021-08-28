Beacon of the day | Cassandra Powell’s Dream Comes True

Head Girl of John Austin Primary School in the Pennants area of Clarendon, Cassandra Powell, is elated to be attending her dream school – Glenmuir High.



“I am so excited because I always wanted to go to that school…” she told The Beacon. “I had full confidence in myself knowing that I would pass and go to my first choice.”



The 12-year-old is going to Glenmuir with an above average placement score of 118.9 in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in secondary schools.



She performed at the highest level (highly proficient) in the Mathematics and Language Arts components of the assessment. In the Ability Test, she attained 87 percent. She also secured mastery in both literacy and numeracy.



Cassandra’s mother, Jamala Bartley, is ecstatic. “I am very happy and proud,” she said.



Cassandra, an aspiring teacher, is not only excelling academically. She also displays impressive leadership qualities.



From Grade 2 through to 4, she was a peer counselor. In grade five, she gained the titles prefect and monitor. In Grade 6, she acquired the highest student rank – head girl.



Cassandra, who hails from Wood Hall in Clarendon, also has a knack for reciting poems.

She intends to remain well-rounded at Glenmuir and beyond.

