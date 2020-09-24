Beacon of the day | St. James teen, whose father died, wows vendor mom with 10 CXC subjects

Anthony Brackett, the son of a vendor from Paradise in Norwood, St. James, has attained 10 CSEC subjects – all with impressive grades.

He did it despite having to grapple with big challenges, including poverty, fallout from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), growing up in a single-parent household, and the death of his father and sister.

He was six years old when his father died of an illness; he was in Grade Eight at Cornwall College when his sister passed away.

Anthony said he defied the odds because he has a strong support system, which is made up of teachers, peers, and relatives such as his siblings and his mother Patricia Rodney.

“I’m quite ecstatic to know I made those around me happy with my results, especially my mom,” Anthony told The Beacon. “I remained dedicated to my studies and ensured that I was prepared as much as I could be.”

Based on preliminary results from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Anthony scored the highest grade attainable (Grade One) in six of the 10 subject.

Those subjects include:

Economics – Grade One

English A – Grade One

Office Administration – Grade One

Principles of Business – Grade One

Principles of Accounts – Grade One

Food, Nutrition and Health Technical – Grade One

In addition, Anthony achieved Grade Two in Mathematics, Information Technology, Spanish, and Social Studies.

He intends to attend sixth form at Cornwall College, and to eventually become a financial analyst and an entrepreneur.

Anthony is a past student of Chetwood Memorial Primary School, where his leadership qualities catapulted him to the post of Deputy Head Boy. He was a sub-prefect in high school.

A firm believer in giving back to his community, Anthony serves as a member of the Norwood CDC (Community Development Committee).

He implores young people on the island to hold their heads high and persevere.

“You must try and try because success comes after mountains of failures,” he further advised. “Ensure that, in all tasks, you work your very best – work diligently and creatively.”

Meanwhile, Anthony’s mother, Patricia, a vendor, said her son has faced ‘a lot of challenges’, but has never failed to bring pride and joy to the close-knit family.

“I feel good about his performance,” the mother declared – taking a brief break from her work.

She added: “My son is quiet; he is patient; and he is kind and hard-working. I don’t know what I would do without him.”

