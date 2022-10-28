Priding himself on spreading positivity through music, Channing Bryan has high hopes to help change the trajectory of the grim and unbecoming music that engulfs today’s society.

He told The Beacon: “Where the music industry is concerned, a lot of bad things have been at the forefront. We’re talking about violence, scamming, etcetera… My ultimate goal is to bring positive vibration to Jamaica and the wider world.”

He developed a knack for music from as early as primary school.

Channing, who is also a farmer and a police officer, is from a family with musical background. His mother Hyacinth Newton, whom he named as his inspiration, and his siblings are all singers.

He was born and raised at Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine, but is now a Montegonian.

Always aiming for big things, Channing was a Digicel Rising Star contestant earlier this year. He was placed sixth on the 18th season of the singing competition, which is broadcast on national television. Inspirational, new and informative are a few of the words he used to describe his journey in the contest.

“It was a wonderful experience. I would advise anyone who wants to venture into the music industry that it’s a good start for them,” Channing told The Beacon.

He explained that, in previous years, he was not successful when he auditioned for the competition. After being persuaded by a friend to submit a video online to become a contestant this year, he almost missed his chance when he missed a phone call from the Rising Stars team. He returned the call and received what he described as a shocking revelation that he was in the top 10 selected contestants.

Channing’s latest song, Intercession, which you can listen by CLICKING HERE, is a prayer for and commentary on youths who are impoverished. It is the only track released officially by the artiste since he embarked on his musical journey.

The single was produced by Khemani Thompson of Manikhem Music – Channing’s former classmate at Charlemont High School in Linstead, St. Catherine. The riddim for Intercession was also created by Thompson.

Channing recalled: “I have a friend overseas who was supposed to mix a riddim and send it down for me. I was waiting and waiting and decided I am not going to get it. It was then that I remembered Khemani does music and so I called him and told him I needed some live beats. He was the first person I called and he was like, ‘Really my yute? Yuh know seh mi have some riddim weh mi mek can use doh’. And a deh soh wi start.”

Channing further told The Beacon that he and Thompson summoned two other musicians – Leon Campbell and Rayon Webb – to assist with the live beats (drums and keyboard) for the track. And they booked a studio session.

The up-and-coming artiste divulged that, along the journey of releasing the track, there were a few challenges such as securing studio time as well as getting airplay for which some DJ’s were requesting lump sum of cash.

Not daunted by the obstacles, Channing is now working on having a music video produced for Intercession.

He is optimistic that he will continue to achieve growth in his career and expansion in his fan base.

“Music is a safe zone. And what I create for me, I want to create for others,” he said. “My voice is an instrument given to me to bless people and spread positivity.”

The father of one added that he has found singing and music generally to be therapeutic.“Mek mi have a problem and start hum a one tune; a it dat man,” he asserted.

Channing, in the meantime, stated that one of his regrets is not embarking on his professional musical journey earlier.

He recalled playing football and basketball during his enrollment at Charlemont High.

He explained that his last year of high school was when he decided to ‘take music seriously’ and audition for the school choir where he made an impression, especially on choir director Nigel Powell who encouraged him to step into his ‘musical light’.

He, so far, has earned himself a number of accomplishments – releasing his first single, being part of the Digicel Rising Stars competition, earning a silver medal in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competition back in high school, as well as earning membership in the Reggae group named Natty Baldhead, which is signed to a label in France.



The Reggae singer, who is looking to make a solo career, also has his sights set on making a name with Natty Baldhead.



He encouraged other up-and-coming artistes to walk in their light and dare to be different. “Find yourself and be true to you. Don’t do ‘this’ because a ‘this’ a gwan now,” he advised. “If you’re not true to yourself, yuh can’t be true to nobody else. Don’t follow the crowd.”

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.