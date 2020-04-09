YOUNG&GIFTED: Jamaican student accepted by Harvard – the university she thought was a fairy tale

Intellectual powerhouse and national hockey player, Seychelle Doyley, who also is Head Girl at Wolmer’s, has earned a spot at one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions – Harvard College, which is one of the schools making up Harvard University.



“Harvard had been more of a childhood fairy-tale…” she told The Beacon, adding: “I have been on a roller coaster since I received the news. I was unsure how to feel or react initially, but, soon after, I was overcome with happiness and relief.”



Doyley explained that, on the advice of her college adviser Sandra Bramwell, she included Harvard among three overseas universities to which she submitted applications.



“In the end, it’s fair to say that Harvard chose me… Harvard is where I was meant to be,” she added.

“I admire the school’s commitment to highly funded and extensive research projects, tradition of academic excellence, opportunity to interact with distinguished faculty, culture of embracing diversity and curiosity, and air of endless possibilities.”



The young scholar’s band of supporters – including her mentors Ean Ennis, Doreene Thomas, and Cynthia Scott-Campbell – harbours great expectations of her.



Matching up to those expectations should not be far-fetched, considering Doyley’s reputation for shattering perceived academic ceilings.



She, for example, attained the highest grade possible (Grade One) in a whopping 11 CSEC subjects, administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



She finished in the top 10 nationally in four of those subjects – Spanish, Physics, Biology, as well as Electronic Document Preparation and Management.



Doyley also belted 5 Grade Ones at the CAPE level, and is oozing confidence that she will repeat that feat in 5 more CAPE subjects this year.



She told The Beacon that she developed a passion for learning at an early age – understanding that hard work, discipline and organization are a recipe for success.

She also acknowledged the immense contribution made by her teachers and other supporters.

The Kingston native, in the meantime, intends to become a Research Scientist or a Biomedical Engineer.



“I hope to someday create a meaningful impact in Jamaica and in the lives of the people who have truly been a blessing,” said the past student of Quest Preparatory School and Half-Way-Tree Primary.



In addition to being Head Girl at Wolmer’s, Doyley serves as President of that school’s Science Club and Math Club.

She is also a member of Jamaica’s National Under-21 Hockey team.



The young scholar, who is expected to graduate from Harvard in 2024, wants her journey to be an inspiration especially to other young people.



“I am excited about this new stage in my journey and I hope to inspire more students – especially my fellow Wolmerians – to conquer their fears, defy the odds, and work towards their passions,” she further said.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

