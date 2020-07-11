Above Rocks Young Scholars Upbeat

Justin Morgan and Tasheena Anderson are the top male and female academic performers respectively at St. Mary’s All Age School, located at Above Rocks, St. Catherine.



The two reside at Above Rocks, and have served as head prefects at St. Mary’s All Age.



They were awarded their first choices in terms of secondary schools, considering mainly their performances in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



Justin will attend Meadowbrook High School, while Tasheena is heading to Immaculate Conception High.

They have promised continued excellence.



Tasheena, an aspiring pediatrician, attributes her PEP success to hard work.



“I am very satisfied with my performance. I made sure I pay attention in class and ask questions to make sure I understand. I also study every evening,” she said. “I did it not only for my mother and grandmother, but the community as well. Going forward, I will continue to strive for excellence.”



Described as a self-motivated and consistent high achiever, Tasheena enjoys all subjects, but has a special place in her heart for Mathematics. She also participated in inter-house track and field and netball competitions, as well as table tennis.



In the meantime, Justin is eager to help develop new medicines and to gain knowledge through various experiments.



He wants to become a biochemist.



He is ‘extremely proud’ of his placement at Meadowbrook High.



“When I got the PEP result, I was very excited. I knew I made my mother proud because she believed in my abilities because I have always done well in school,” Justin said. “Going forward, I will be more focused and I will work even harder so everyone can look forward to continued success and even greater achievements from me.”

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.