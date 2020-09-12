Police arrest 3, seize gun amid robbery in Ocho Rios

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers seized one firearm with several rounds of ammunition and arrested three men following a robbery at Content Gardens in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, yesterday, September 11.



It said the alleged robber turned out to be an ex-employee of the victim.



The JCF explained: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 8:12AM, the complainant was opening a store when she was approached by a man dressed in a hooded sweater and mask who brandished a firearm and proceeded to rob the store of JM$6200 and a camera. The man placed the items in a black bag before leaving.



“The complainant raised an alarm and citizens assisted in searching for the man. He was later held by a citizen and recognised as Lemar Henry of Palm Hill in Exchange, St. Ann, who is an ex-employee of the store. A tussle ensued between Henry and a citizen, who retrieved the black bag before Henry escaped in a waiting white Nissan AD Wagon,” the JCF added.

It said the police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the black bag was handed over to them.



It was found to contain one Hi-Point Ruger 9 millimetre pistol with five 9 millimetre cartridges, a camera, and JM$6200, the JCF added.



It further said: “Investigations led the police team to Exchange Main Road where the Nissan AD Wagon was intercepted with two men aboard. They were arrested and the car seized by the police. Further investigations also led to the arrest of a third suspect.”



“An operation was later conducted in Farm Hill, Exchange, St. Ann, where a house occupied by Henry was searched and one 9 millimetre cartridge and his Employment Identification card found in his suitcase. Henry has not been apprehended,” the JCF said.



It also appealed for anyone knowing the whereabouts of Henry to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876 -974-2469, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

