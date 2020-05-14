Manchester man charged for robbery

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a robbery of more than $1 million at a minimart on Monday, May, 4.



He is 29-year-old Piankhy Warsop, an unemployed resident of Sommerset Road in Mandeville, Manchester.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Mandeville Police are that, about 10:10PM, Warsop and two men aboard a motor vehicle drove up to a mini-mart at a service station in Christiana in the parish, and robbed the workers of cash amounting to $1,130,000. He was later arrested and charged.”



His court date is being finalised.

