Linstead child dead four years after her mom – two persons being questioned

A little girl is dead and her father and step-mother are in police custody facilitating a probe into the treatment meted out to the said child before her death, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed to The Beacon.

Tianna Russell, eight years old, from New Works district in Linstead, St. Catherine, passed away on Monday morning, June 28.

It is said that she was not previously ill.

Her biological mother, Claudia Francis, died four years ago after a period of illness.

Since then, the child, who was enrolled at Linstead Primary School, had been living with her father and step-mother.

Reports are that the step-mother, on Monday morning, heard the child groaning and made enquiries. The child reportedly complained about feeling unwell, and was taken to Linstead Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Upon examination of the body, bruises and other impressions reportedly were observed, resulting in the police being called in.

The JCF disclosed that, hours after Tianna died, its officers took the father and step-mother into custody, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Law enforcers are also awaiting a post mortem to help determine the way forward.

The Beacon, in the meantime, is trying to get the father and step-mother’s side of the story. Up to publication time, neither of the two was charged in relation to any crime.

