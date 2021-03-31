Exclusive | Man charged for murder of ex-girlfriend near Kellits

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that its officers have charged Nicholas Paisley for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Patricia Green, otherwise called ‘Samantha’.



Green, who was also an aspiring artiste using the stage name DBritish, was stabbed and her throat slashed after nightfall on March 18 at Bud-hole district in McNie, St. Ann.



That community is located near the border of Clarendon and St. Ann, and is relatively close to the town of Kellits in Clarendon.



Green and the accused had a baby girl together.



Up to when the murder was committed, the one-year-old child was spending time with the accused at his home in the McNie area.



Green, who is a native of Bunkers Hill in Clarendon, was employed to a store in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, up to when she was slain.



She resided at Mile End in the Ocho Rios area.



On March 18, she left Ocho Rios to pick up her daughter at her ex-boyfriend’s residence in McNie. She did not leave there alive.



The JCF previously said: “Reports are that, about 6:30PM, residents heard cries for help and alerted the police. On their arrival, the body [of Green] was seen on the roadway with multiple stab wounds and the throat slashed. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.”

