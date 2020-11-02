EXCLUSIVE: Linstead man not buried after two years – His mother blamed for not getting body from Trinidad

FOSTER FAMILY (Left to right): Foster mother Joycelyn Francis who helped to raise Wilfred Williams, close friend Stephanie Washington, and foster sisters Diane Smith and Marva Alexander

The foster family of a Jamaican native, Wilfred Magnus Williams, is expressing shock and outrage that the young man’s biological family is yet to ensure his burial two years after he died purportedly of kidney failure in Trinidad and Tobago.



Williams, who was 32 years old when he passed away, is from Rosemount district in Linstead, St. Catherine. Both his foster family and biological family are also from the said community.



The foster relatives said, when Williams died in 2018, they tried desperately to have his remains brought to Jamaica for burial. However, they could not do so, because they are not related to him biologically.



They thought Williams eventually was buried until a few days ago when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a public appeal for William’s next of kin, who happens to be his biological mother, who lives at Rosemount. The Beacon has been trying without success to contact her.



Our new team, on the weekend, met the foster family, including Joycelyn Francis, otherwise called ‘Miss Dorothy’, who took Williams under her roof when he was a baby and helped to raise him in Rosemount.



“Mi nuh feel good; mi nuh feel happy,” said the foster mother.

“From mi get the message seh him (Williams) nuh bury yet, mi weak. That a mi baby. From him a three days old mi have him. Mi grow him until him goh a Trinidad, come back, spend about six months, and then went back to Trinidad. A nuh mi own born, but mi love him.”



The foster family has placed the blame squarely on Williams’ biological family, especially his mother.



It explained that, when Williams died, the biological family was informed that a relative should travel to Trinidad to identify the body and give the necessary authorization. The biological relatives reportedly gave various excuses as to why they could not travel.



Two of Williams’ foster sisters were willing to make the trip to Trinidad. However, the young man’s mother allegedly declined to give the necessary approval.



There are claims that the mother also did not give authorization for Williams’ body to be claimed by a room-mate that Williams had in Trinidad. That room-mate, who is a Trinidadian man, reportedly was listed as William’s next of kin in the twin island republic.



The foster family further disclosed that a United States woman, who is Williams’ sister by his father’s side, intervened and promised to ensure that her brother is buried. It is said that she later gave the impression that the burial had taken place.



The foster family is stunned that Williams’s mother and other relatives here in Jamaica did not ensure that the young man indeed was buried.



“His mother is a big sensible woman who is educated; she just don’t [seem to] care,” claimed Marva Alexander, who is one of Williams’ foster sisters.



Another of the foster sisters, Diane Smith, said the late Williams does not deserve to be treated poorly in death, considering that he took great care of his biological relatives while he was alive in Trinidad.



“He was a good youth. Him mother give him weh [when he was a baby],” she claimed.

“When him travel goh Trinidad, every time him mother get money…. Wi never have any problem with that because wi know him did a try lift up him mother in the community, soh wi never have any problem.”



Smith wondered if the biological family is not showing an interest because it is alleged that Williams, who was a chef by profession, was a homosexual.



“Dem shame of him, but glad fi get him things,” Smith posited. “Dem claim seh he was gay and dem nuh really up with that. But wi live in a society where we just have to educate ourselves and live with people; that is the new norm now. Wi nuh put down anybody. His [foster] family love him bad.”



LIQUID AND BONES



Smith further told The Beacon that, since she became aware that Williams is yet to be buried, she has been in touch with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



She said the authorities have told her that, because Williams has been at the morgue for two years, he is now mere ‘liquid and bones’. Smith added that the funeral home is reportedly stating that it is owed TT$20,000, which is equivalent to just over JA$400,000.



She, in the meantime, does not think the funeral home did enough to preserve the body or to alert Williams’ family in Jamaica that the burial did not take place.



“I don’t understand why after a year they couldn’t embalm him and look for his family like dem a duh now,” Smith said while wondering if Williams’ remains can be cremated and sent to Jamaica.



Smith further said she has been informed that the Trinidadian funeral home tried to contact William’s biological sister, who lives in the United States, and who promised to ensure the young man is buried. However, she reportedly stopped answering phone calls made by the funeral home.



Williams’ father is still alive, but he reportedly never had a close relationship with his son. He is said to be from the Guy’s Hill area of St. Catherine, but is often travelling abroad.



The foster family, in the meantime, is hoping that Williams’ remains will eventually be buried and even a memorial service held to honour his memory.



It noted that the funeral home is contemplating disposal of the remains.



Stephanie Washington, who is a member of the foster family, told The Beacon that, based on dreams she was having, it is now clear that Williams was trying to tell her that he was not yet laid to rest.



“Him dream mi so much like him a show mi sign seh him still out there – that him nuh rest yet,” Washington said, adding that the foster family’s biggest wish is for Williams to be buried. “A jus that wi want so that we can feel better and him can feel better,” she further said.

