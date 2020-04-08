CURFEW: Politician charged



Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Trafalgar Division in the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Kari Douglas, has landed in more controversy.



The police last night charged her for alleged breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, which is now being used to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It is alleged that she broke the nightly curfew imposed.



Police are claiming that Douglas disrespected them and failed to provide proof that she is a Councillor, which is among the group of people exempted from the curfew order.



Douglas said she was returning from duties in her Division and was close to her home at the time the police accosted her.



She denied disrespecting the officers who took her to Constant Spring Police Station, charged her, and then offered her bail.



Douglas said other politicians, including Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, came to the station to identify her as a Councillor, but the police did not budge.



She vowed to fight the charge in court.



Meanwhile, Douglas recently switched from the People’s National Party (PNP) to the governing Jamaica Labour Party.



She did so after being dissatisfied with the PNP’s handling of allegations that she disrespected a medical doctor at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, resulting in a shutdown of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit for two hours.

