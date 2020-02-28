BREAKING NEWS: Cop taken into custody for killing in Kellits

The Beacon understands that a police officer was taken into custody today in relation to the shooting death of 25-year-old Princeton Johnson in the town of Kellits, Clarendon, on Saturday night, June 22.



Up to publication time, the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Independent Commission of Investigations were yet to divulge information regarding the arrest.

Johnson was found with a toy gun in his waistband at the time he was shot dead.

However, residents maintained that he was killed in cold blood.



More information regarding the arrest will be provided as soon as it is confirmed.

