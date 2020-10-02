Beacon of the day

Esther Thomas has passed her academic tests with flying colours, but her mettle is now being tested in a different way.



She must decide if her dream of becoming a paediatric surgeon will be crushed by the University of the West Indies (UWI), which recently rejected her application to study at its Faculty of Medical Science.



The university instead gave the Immaculate Conception High School past student a place at its Faculty of Science and Technology.



Esther reluctantly accepted the offer, but subsequently withdrew.



Notwithstanding the university blocking her from studying Medicine at its campus, Esther, a personification of perseverance, will not discard her dream.



She intends to pursue it next year or the other year, if not this year.



She is also more motivated now than ever to study abroad.



In fact, three overseas universities accepted Esther this year to study Medicine.



Her mother, Keisha-Ann Thomas, explained: “My daughter didn’t accept the offers that she got overseas. By the time UWI responded to our students here [in Jamaica], they had missed every [overseas] deadlines. By the time UWI’s letter of denial came, Esther already lost those opportunities [to study abroad this year].”



The mother also noted that Esther was awarded partial scholarships to study abroad, adding that her family is unable to find the remainder.



To avoid a similar financial pitfall next time round, the family has established a GoFundMe account. Persons can contribute towards Esther’s education by clicking HERE.



Esther’s academic performance has been stellar – as shown over the last three years that she sat the two premier CXC exams (CSEC and CAPE).



She, in 2018, attained these CSES subjects with the highest grade attainable (Grade One):



Biology – Grade One

Chemistry – Grade One

English A – Grade One

English B – Grade One

Information Technology – Grade One

Mathematics – Grade One

Physics – Grade One

Spanish – Grade One



In 2019, Esther achieved the following subjects in CAPE (Unit One):



Biology – Grade One

Chemistry – Grade One

Communication Studies – Grade One

Physics – Grade One



In 2020, the young scholar belted these subjects in CAPE (Unit Two):



Biology – Grade One

Chemistry – Grade One

Caribbean Studies – Grade Two

Physics – Grade Two



The student’s mother told The Beacon that her family is seeking a review of the Grade Twos her daughter received. It is hoped that the grade will be elevated to Grade One.



Esther, in the meantime, said she remained focused in order to attain the total 16 subjects.



“Preparing for exams was very good,” she added. “During every examination, I was completely locked in and was engaged with the paper.”



The young scholar stated that, driven by patriotism, she was passionate about studying Medicine at UWI.



She explained: “Unfortunately, Jamaica has a critical brain drain situation, and that is the reason I wanted to work and study in Jamaica. However, the education system here is unable to facilitate that – which is what leads to this whole brain drain situation.”



Esther further told The Beacon that the rejection by UWI has strengthened her resolve, and has left her more open-minded regarding the pursuit of her dream – even if it means studying abroad.



“I am very open minded about studying overseas,” she now declares, adding: “I have to do what’s best for my education. So, wherever the opportunity is, I am willing to go.”

