5 nabbed after gun find

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann seized a firearm and arrested five persons during an operation at Mammee Bay in the parish on Monday, April 27.



It explained: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 12:30PM, lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by five men was searched. One .380 pistol with a magazine containing eight .380 rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a merino behind a refrigerator.



“The five persons were subsequently taken into custody. However their identities are being withheld pending further investigations,” the JCF further said.

