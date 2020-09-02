3 new COVID deaths – Jamaica records 224 new cases

The Ministry of Health last night reported that Jamaica has recorded an additional three deaths related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of such deaths to 24.



The deceased are an 88-year-old male from Clarendon who died on August 28, a 73-year-old male also from Clarendon who died on August 30, and a 79-year-old male from St. Elizabeth who died on September 1.



“All three persons had underlying conditions, notably Parkinson’s disease, hypertension, alcoholism, and diabetes,” the health ministry disclosed, adding that three other deaths are under investigation.



It also reported last evening that the island recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,683 confirmed cases.



There are eight recoveries, bringing that total to 898.



The island has 1,686 active cases of COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the new cases tested positive range in age from two years old to 87 years.



They are from:



Kingston and St Andrew – 81



St. Catherine – 51



Clarendon – 17



St. Thomas – 15



St. Mary – 4



Portland – 28



Trelawny – 4

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.