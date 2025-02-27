Monday

10-03-2025 Vol 19

A Decent Youth Slain | Father Of 5 Girls Murdered Days After Dreaming That He Was Shot Dead

THE BIG STORY - NEWS February 27, 2025

LLUIDAS VALE, St Catherine – Members of a grieving family here are advanced in preparation for the burial of their beloved Fitzroy Williams, who dreamt about his own murder two times within days of it actually happening.

The 32-year-old St Catherine native was gunned down just outside Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged with Murder, 19-year-old Andeeno Joseph from Copperwood district in Bickersteth, St James.

Fitzroy Williams had become apprehensive after having two nightmares on separate dates (December 4 and 7) that he was shot dead on a home-bound trip.

Both the accused and the victim lived at Copperwood where the shooting transpired.

Sources told The Beacon that the incident may have been a contract killing.

A press release from the JCF does not mention a motive, but it alleges: “Reports from the Cambridge Police are that, about 7PM, Williams was walking along the roadway when Joseph approached him and opened gunfire hitting him.

“The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Williams was seen with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head. On Thursday, December 19, Joseph was arrested during an operation at Coral Garden in the parish [of St James]. He was positively identified and was subsequently charged,” the JCF further said.

On the evening Williams was attacked, he was on his way from work, and had just exited a taxi.

Though he knew the accused man, both of them were never involved in any dispute, sources further told The Beacon.

A much younger version of the late Fitzroy Williams.

The victim, who is a father of five daughters, was employed for more than 10 years at a meat-selling establishment in Montego Bay.

He had been working there since he left high school and, in search of employment, relocated from his community in Lluidas Vale Electoral Division, St Catherine.

The late Williams attended Kentish Basic School, Kentish All Age and Ewarton High.

“Fitzroy was a loving, kind and honest person,” a family spokesperson told The Beacon. “It was a  joy to have him around, and everybody is taking it very hard to know that he was just gunned down like that.”

It is said that Williams was industrious and disciplined. Based on that reputation, he was able to secure employment at his workplace for one of his uncles, a brother and a sister.

His only major dispute in Montego Bay is said to have happened about a year ago with a male co-worker at his place of employment. As a result of that incident, the other employee was fired after being on the job for a few months.

Williams, in his final weeks alive, had become apprehensive after having two nightmares on separate dates (December 4 and 7) that he was shot dead on a home-bound trip.

“Fitzroy get di dream and a same way it happened,” the family spokesperson asserted.

It is said that, after Williams had the nightmares, some of his relatives urged him to leave St James where he had started a family.

However, he opted not to do so, noting that he wanted to remain on the job partly to treat his children during Christmas.

Williams will be laid to rest in Lluidas Vale on Sunday, 9 March 2025.

Before you go, please check out our video reports on our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

Horace Mills

Related Posts
February 20, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Linstead fire victim mulls bouncing back; his wholesale not insured

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
September 05, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

LINSTEAD | Youth Listed As WANTED Now In Police Custody

The St Catherine North Police said they have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting of Police Inspector Damian…
November 05, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Guy’s Hill High Grateful For 70 Computers From ConnectJA

The technological capacity of Guy’s Hill High School in rural St. Catherine has been boosted with the provision of 50…
April 02, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Uncle Charged For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Nephew In Croft’s Hill

Police have charged 22-year-old Courtney Haniford for the stabbing death of his 13-year-old nephew Omarion Haniford. The uncle is pictured…
February 14, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

WATCH: Body Found Is That Of Missing Woman

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
November 30, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

VIDEO: Robbery Spree Hits Four Businesses In Linstead; Three Suspects Nabbed

Gunmen have been wreaking havoc in and around the town of Linstead in St Catherine, robbing four businesses within weeks,…
September 06, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Man Shot Dead In Linstead

A man was shot dead last night in Linstead, St Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed. His identity has…
March 26, 2019 THE BIG STORY - NEWS, Uncategorized by Horace Mills

VIDEO: Two sisters live beyond 100 years!

Two sisters originally from St Elizabeth were in a unique group of centenarians until this month when one of them,…
October 07, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

VIDEO: Linstead Church Group Helps Over 80 Students, Marks 10th Anniversary

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
September 20, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Lluidas Vale | Siblings In Grief, Claim Their Mom Got COVID At Hospital

Members of a family are mourning the death of their mother, 56-year-old Beryl Junior, whom they believe contracted the novel…
September 07, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Mystery – Junior Paige Dead, Relative Seeks Help To Bury Him

A well-known young man, Junior Paige, who recently gripped readers of The Beacon with his movie-like life story, is said…
September 24, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Double Tragedy | Mentally ill Man Slain After Killing Cop In Linstead

A mentally challenged man whom the authorities did not stop despite his long record of violent attacks in the town…
March 26, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Update: Donors give former ward $100K for medical check-up; MP to build room

Jamaicans in the diaspora and at home have responded positively to an appeal made by a former ward of the…
December 05, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

VIDEO: Point Hill Boy Was A Jovial, Promising Class Leader – Principal

The 12-year-old boy who died in a shooting incident at home at Snake Hill district in Point Hill, St Catherine,…
October 01, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

FAMILY: Dr Adams Died Peacefully On His Birthday

“He lived a very good life; he was a good and honourable man who was very selfless and would have…
September 07, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

LLUIDAS VALE | Man Charged For Murder Of Girlfriend

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
July 28, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Exclusive | Wife mourns as 78-y-o deacon allegedly commits suicide near Kellits

The quiet community of Tate near Kellits in Clarendon was jolted this morning by news that an elderly resident is…
December 04, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

VIDEO: Principals Endorse Quiz Competition In Linstead; Ewarton Primary Wins

Ewarton Primary School from St Catherine has won the inaugural staging of the Math and Science Meet, held on November…
August 07, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Police Identify Linstead Man Killed In Crash At Ewarton

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
June 23, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Exclusive | Ewarton man faces eviction from hut where he lives

A man, who has been living in squalor in a dilapidated hut on Clarke’s Avenue in Ewarton, St. Catherine, said…
March 15, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Linstead ‘Wanted’ Man Nabbed, Charged For Gun In St Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man from Linstead in St Catherine is among two people arrested and charged…
December 26, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

A SAD YEAR FOR LINSTEAD – At least 26 killed so far

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
February 12, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Two Women Shot, One Fatally, In Linstead

The number of murders reported since the start of the year in the Linstead police area of St Catherine has…
April 29, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Exclusive | Linstead butcher laid to rest after being shot at home

Relatives and friends yesterday afternoon gathered at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead, St. Catherine, to pay their last respect to gunshot…
January 07, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

WATCH: Two Women Rescued At Flat Bridge

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
January 18, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

EXCLUSIVE: Ewarton man killed trying to save mother; step-father wanted

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…
March 02, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Horace Mills

Exclusive | Point Hill family in limbo -Fire destroys 7-bedroom house; loss estimated at $8M

Members of a family at Mendez district in Point Hill, St. Catherine, remain in limbo more than a week after…
November 30, 2023 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

VIDEO: Neck Of Rape Victim ‘Tied Like A Goat’

Relatives and friends are heart-broken following the questionable death of 59-year-old Charmaine Hardy at the home where she lives alone…
August 18, 2021 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

Exclusive | Grandmother Mourns Losing Young Caregiver To COVID

The reality of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit home for relatives and friends of 31-year-old communications specialist Marvel Gordon,…
December 05, 2022 THE BIG STORY - NEWS by Jamaica Beacon

WATCH: Two Linstead Pedestrians Killed By Vehicles Days Apart

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us…