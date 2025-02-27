A Decent Youth Slain | Father Of 5 Girls Murdered Days After Dreaming That He Was Shot Dead

LLUIDAS VALE, St Catherine – Members of a grieving family here are advanced in preparation for the burial of their beloved Fitzroy Williams, who dreamt about his own murder two times within days of it actually happening.

The 32-year-old St Catherine native was gunned down just outside Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged with Murder, 19-year-old Andeeno Joseph from Copperwood district in Bickersteth, St James.



Fitzroy Williams had become apprehensive after having two nightmares on separate dates (December 4 and 7) that he was shot dead on a home-bound trip.

Both the accused and the victim lived at Copperwood where the shooting transpired.

Sources told The Beacon that the incident may have been a contract killing.



A press release from the JCF does not mention a motive, but it alleges: “Reports from the Cambridge Police are that, about 7PM, Williams was walking along the roadway when Joseph approached him and opened gunfire hitting him.



“The police were summoned and, on their arrival, Williams was seen with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head. On Thursday, December 19, Joseph was arrested during an operation at Coral Garden in the parish [of St James]. He was positively identified and was subsequently charged,” the JCF further said.



On the evening Williams was attacked, he was on his way from work, and had just exited a taxi.



Though he knew the accused man, both of them were never involved in any dispute, sources further told The Beacon.



A much younger version of the late Fitzroy Williams.

The victim, who is a father of five daughters, was employed for more than 10 years at a meat-selling establishment in Montego Bay.



He had been working there since he left high school and, in search of employment, relocated from his community in Lluidas Vale Electoral Division, St Catherine.



The late Williams attended Kentish Basic School, Kentish All Age and Ewarton High.



“Fitzroy was a loving, kind and honest person,” a family spokesperson told The Beacon. “It was a joy to have him around, and everybody is taking it very hard to know that he was just gunned down like that.”



It is said that Williams was industrious and disciplined. Based on that reputation, he was able to secure employment at his workplace for one of his uncles, a brother and a sister.



His only major dispute in Montego Bay is said to have happened about a year ago with a male co-worker at his place of employment. As a result of that incident, the other employee was fired after being on the job for a few months.



Williams, in his final weeks alive, had become apprehensive after having two nightmares on separate dates (December 4 and 7) that he was shot dead on a home-bound trip.



“Fitzroy get di dream and a same way it happened,” the family spokesperson asserted.



It is said that, after Williams had the nightmares, some of his relatives urged him to leave St James where he had started a family.

However, he opted not to do so, noting that he wanted to remain on the job partly to treat his children during Christmas.



Williams will be laid to rest in Lluidas Vale on Sunday, 9 March 2025.

