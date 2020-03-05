PHOTO: Principal Gloria Johnson awarded

Principal of Linstead Primary and Junior High School, Gloria Johnson, was among 12 people awarded for community service on February 23 at Rose Duncan Park in Linstead, St. Catherine.



Johnson, pictured above, has been serving in the current post for nearly nine years.



She is Public Relations Officer of the Linstead Cluster of 32 schools, and also President of the education ministry’s Quality Education Circle 53, which comprises 16 primary schools, three high schools and six preparatory schools.



During the awards ceremony, Johnson was lauded for opening the doors of the school to the community in a collaborative way, facilitating training for parents for approximately six weeks last year, soliciting donations to retrofit five classroom areas to enhance learning, and providing gift baskets through her Goodwill Programme to shut-ins on East Avenue, Grove Road and Gillette Street – all in Linstead.



Johnson also partnered with United States donors to facilitate the Janice Blair Whalen Children for Life Foundation to send students to Ross Summer Camp in New York. That initiative enabled a Music Department and a school band, and will help needy students with their education.



Johnson, described as helpful and caring, is said to be always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure people are comfortable.



The award was presented as part of Black History Month celebration by Gi-Di Entertainment and One Life, in association with the Linstead Community Development Committee (Linstead CDC).

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.