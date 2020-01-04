St. Ann man charged for robbing visitors

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann have arrested and charged a man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Robbery with Aggravation.



He is 26-year-old labourer Oshane Swaby from Green Bay in Steer Town, St Ann.



The incident happened at Mammee Bay in the parish on Tuesday, December 17.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 3PM, the complainants were touring sections of the parish when they were robbed of belongings including cell phones, watches and other items at gunpoint.



“Following investigations, Swaby was arrested and later charged after he was positively identified in an identification parade. His court date is being finalized,” added the JCF.

