Riversdale | Cops Trying To Find Out Who Killed Taximan

Police are still trying to find out who committed the first murder to be reported this year in the Riversdale area of St. Catherine.

The man shot dead is 29-year-old Rasheed Allen, otherwise called “Joe” and “Sammo”, from Dallas Lane in Riversdale.

He was slain on Monday, January 3.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports are that, about 9:15pm, residents heard gunshots in the community and called the police. The lawmen responded and found Allen lying on the road with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Linstead Police are investigating.”

