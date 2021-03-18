PHOTO: Monica Brown-Hunter awarded for serving Linstead through nursing

Monica Brown-Hunter has been awarded for her service as a nurse in and around the community of Linstead, St. Catherine.



The award was presented by Gi-Di-Han Entertainment, in association with the Linstead Community Development Committee (Linstead CDC) during a ‘Black Togetherness’ ceremony.



The annual event, which was held this year at the Linstead Resource Centre on February 28, honours ‘devoted community servants’.



Brown-Hunter was among 10 people awarded in various categories this time round.

