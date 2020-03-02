Man charged for St. Ann double murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a man for a double murder committed on Sunday, December 8 last year, at Mammee Bay, St. Ann.



The victims are 24-year-old Jameal Ellis who is otherwise called ‘Munga’, and 32-year-old Oneil Wynter who is also known as ‘Pumba’.



The accused is Mikey Dillon, otherwise called ‘Sonny’.



In relation to the shooting incident, the JCF said reports are that, about 10:54AM, the victims were on the beach in Mammee Bay when gunmen who travelled in a Toyota motor car approached them.



The gunmen alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Ellis and Wynter before making their escape in the vehicle.



The police were alerted and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.



Law enforcers subsequently seized the motor car, which had crashed at the intersection of Mammee Bay and Hollywood main road after the shooting.



One Taurus 9 millimetre pistol, along with eleven 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition, was also seized.



The JCF added: “An investigation was launched and the accused, Mikey Dillon, otherwise called ‘Sonny’, was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer on Saturday, February 29, where he was subsequently charged with two counts of Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm.”



Dillon is to appear before the St. Ann Parish Court on Thursday, March 5.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.