OBITUARY: Nerissa Crooks-White, 103, Of Point Hill, St Catherine

Nerissa Crooks-White (Sista Jim and Mum), 103, of Point Hill district in St Catherine, was born to Ella White and Luther Crooks on a Saturday, 24 December 1921.



She was the first child for her parents.



She had nine siblings – six sisters and three brothers, all of whom preceded her in death.



A younger version of Nerissa Crooks-White

Sista Jim attended Point Hill All Age School.



She subsequently had her first child and only daughter, Clarissa O’Connor-Pennycook (also known as Olive), who resides in England.



Sista Jim later met and fell in love with Percival White, who went on to become her husband. Their union produced eight children – all sons: Clinton, David, Edgeton, Errol, Julius, as well as Samuel, Fitzroy and Headley who predeceased her.



Unfortunately, Sista Jim’s husband passed away when she was 40 years old, leaving her to finish raising her sons – the eldest at the time being 26 and the youngest 10 years old.



Nerissa Crooks-White

To support herself and family, Sista Jim dedicated herself to selling ground provisions for herself and other community members at Spanish Town Market.



She also engaged in picking coffee, as well as making coconut oil, chocolate, and custard. And she was a master in the kitchen.



Sista Jim, a devout Christian, worshiped at Point Hill Church of God of Prophesy, which, at one point, presented her with an award for long and dedicated service.



A service of thanksgiving for her life will take place at 11AM on Friday, 28 February 2025, at Point Hill Church of God of Prophesy. Interment will follow at the family plot in Point Hill.

