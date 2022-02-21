Obituary | Melbourne Rose, 102, Of Ewarton

Melbourne Rose (Mello), 102, of Pollyground district in Ewarton, St Catherine, transitioned peacefully on Friday, 28 January 2022, at Linstead Public Hospital.



Born 4 April 1919, he was among eight children for Charles Rose and Luna Stephen.



Mello attended the school now known as Mount Rosser Primary and later made a living farming, landscaping, and producing charcoal.



A proud godfather and role model to many in his community, Mello lived a full life despite not having any children of his own. As his health waned, he, fortunately, was able to fall back on the benevolence he invested in others.



Mello was a moody man at times and sometimes too independent-minded, his family opined, but, above all things, he was the epitome of kindness and dedication especially to relatives and close friends.



Mello was not only about loving people. He relished his regular puffs on tobacco. And he couldn’t get enough of his other favourites – coffee, bissy tea, tin mackerel, bulla, Red Stripe, Mojo Herb that he bought weekly at the shop, and his specially made cornmeal porridge that he called “Pop”.



The jury is still out on whether food has anything to do with it, but longevity is not unusual in Mello’s family. His grandfather, Bob Stephen, died at age 105. His sister, Edith Rose, passed away at 93. And he has a brother, Luther Rose, still alive at 95.



Mello is survived by his brother, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He’s missed sorely.

