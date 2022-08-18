OBITUARY: Leroy McKenzie, 66, of Brandon Hill, Clarendon

Leroy McKenzie (Mass Curtis), 66, of Brandon Hill in Clarendon, died of natural cause on Sunday, 17 July 2022.



He was born in the parish of St Catherine 10 April 1956 to Muriel McKenzie of Brandon Hill and Azariah McKenzie of Top Hill district in Lluidas Vale Division, St Catherine.



He was the sixth of 12 children for his parents.



While Mass Curtis was enrolled at Top Hill Primary School in St Catherine, his family relocated to his mother’s community of Brandon Hill. That’s how he ended up also attending Brandon Hill Primary School.



Mass Curtis was a mason as well as a farmer. For decades, he worked seasonally in the United States as part of the government’s overseas work programme.



He is survived by his spouse of more than 30 years Marcia Lewis-McKenzie; biological children (Monique, Evette and Rajae), adopted daughter Jellian Wilks, three brothers, six of eight sisters, other relatives and friends.



Mass Curtis will be laid to rest on Monday, 22 August 2022, at Brandon Hill.



Mass Curtis is missed surely.

