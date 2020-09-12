Young man, formerly of Lluidas Vale, shot dead in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a young man was shot dead yesterday morning in the Angels area of Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



He is 20-year-old Mickayle Lawrence from Angels Grove, the police added. He also previously lived at Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.



Head of the Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF, SSP Stephanie Lindsay, told The Beacon: “Reports are that Lawrence was visiting friend in the [Angels] area when a lone gunman came up and fired shots at him.”



She added that Lawrence was the only person shot.

Lawrence was his mother’s first child.

