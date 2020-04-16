Wrong Address | Health Ministry Searching For 112 In St. Catherine

Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton said health personnel are still trying to locate 112 people, who have St. Catherine addresses and are employed to Alorica call centre in Portmore, where there is an outbreak of the highly contagious Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The minister noted that, of the 787 people on staff at the company in Portmore, some 559 persons are from the parish of St. Catherine – of which contact has been made with 447.



“There are some challenges as it relates to 112 of those names because of addresses not being correct. We are, however, continuing the efforts to locate those individuals,” the health minister added during a virtual press conference at his ministry today, April 16.



One hundred and seventy-nine persons, who are contacts of Alorica staff members, also have been contacted in St. Catherine.



Alorica has been identified as the source of 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The island so far has recorded 143 confirmed cases, including five deaths.



The health minister, in the meantime, said the St. Catherine Health Department is actively involved in contact tracing, following the situation at Alorica call centre in Portmore.



He added that the Department is being provided with ‘additional support personnel to expedite their contact tracing efforts’.



In relation to other parishes, Dr. Tufton said: “The Kingston and St. Andrew [Municipal] Corporation, and the Clarendon Health Department are also working to [ensure] that persons who work at Alorica are located in those parishes.”



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, this week Tuesday, announced that, with the surge in cases in St. Catherine based on the link to Alorica, there is a lock-down of the parish for seven days – from April 15 to April 22.

