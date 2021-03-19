Woman slain near Kellits

A young woman was stabbed to death this evening at Bud-hole district in the McNie area of Clarendon – not far from Kellits town in the parish.

She, so far, had been identified only as Samantha.

The Croft’s Hill Police arrived at the scene after nightfall.

Photos, too graphic to post here, show the woman’s bloodied body lying outdoor.

She is barefooted, and it appears she was trying to escape from her attacker, who is said to be a man.

Further reports are that the victim’s child and boyfriend live in the community where she was slain.

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.