What liquid did you get? Ministry reminds about customers’ rights

The Ministry of Health has urged business operators to stop offering their customers unlabelled liquid to sanitize their hands, adding that business operators should also refrain from using any mixture of chemicals.



A number of businesses, in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), have been requesting that customers accept liquids before they enter respective establishments.



The health ministry, in a statement today, said: “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health and Wellness that establishments are requiring customers to use unlabeled and unknown substances to sanitize their hands before entering. We have also been made aware that some of these unknown substances have caused adverse reactions in some customers.



“The ministry is advising establishments that wish to offer this sanitization option that they should use an approved hand sanitizer in a container – and that this is labelled,” the health ministry further said.



It said all hand sanitizers, for effective use, should contain a minimum 62 percent alcohol content.



Customers should be informed about the type of chemicals or hand sanitizer that is being used.



The ministry also noted: “Customers are not to be denied entry on the basis of refusing to use the unlabelled and/or unknown substance.”



It said establishments should also make facilities available where customers can wash their hands with soap and water.



The health ministry, in the meantime, urged members of the public to adhere to measures that will decrease the spread of COVID-19 and other viral illnesses.



They should:

Maintain distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) from persons who are coughing or sneezing. Cover mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing – and discard it, then perform hand hygiene immediately. Refrain from touching your face, as best as possible. Perform hand hygiene frequently. Use soap and water especially when visibly soiled, or an alcohol-based sanitizer with a minimum of 62 percent alcohol.



The ministry reminded all persons who suspect that they have had exposure to COVID-19 and are displaying symptoms to self-isolate immediately. Those persons should also contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) or 888-754-7792 for further instructions. Persons may also send an email to the health ministry using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

