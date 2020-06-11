WATCH: STORY TO REMEMBER

Bernadette Baker from Williamsfield, St. Elizabeth, is struggling to support her two differently abled sons, but she still finds time to often volunteer as caregiver for an elderly resident of her community.

Her 23-year-old Shanaldo Goodwin has scoliosis and is mentally challenged, while 16-year-old Travelle Vanriel has autism.

Members of Baker’s community – including her Councillor Audie Myers – have confirmed her story. Watch.

