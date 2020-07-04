WATCH: Linstead Artiste Trusting The Process

Up-and-coming artiste Essae Jv, who is from Linstead in St. Catherine, is oozing confidence that his work will one day make him a household name in the entertainment business.



“Every field has its struggles, but once you do what you love, it will push you to work harder than those doing it for money. So, I am confident within myself,” he told The Beacon.



The entertainer, whose real name is Graig Douglas, launched his new EP titled ‘Dreamer’ on March 20.



He also released a brand new video for his ‘Trust The Process’ song, produced by Bull Puss Entertainment and Fast Nation Music.



He explained that the song is a motivation for people to persevere. “My song ‘Trust The Process’ is all about doing what you have to do to reach your dream – staying focused no matter what life throws at you,” Essae Jv said.



In explaining the origin of his stage name, the artiste noted that ‘Jv’ is his childhood alias, while ‘Essae’ is based on the name of a group in which he had membership during his high school years. He opted to merged both names.



Essae Jv, who is a past student of St. Mary’s College and McGrath High School (sixth form), said his love for music is rooted in the church.



He actually sang on the choir.



At the age of 13, he started entertaining his classmates during any break he got from academic learning, by belting out lyrics that he had written down about school life, hardship and the dream of success. The reaction from his peers served as a constant motivation.



Going forward, Essae Jv envisions himself as a unique and extremely talented artiste, creating music that breaks barriers, gives a voice to the voiceless, and reflects everyday issues.



His most respected artistes are Shaggy, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Bob Marley.

