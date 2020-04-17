Virus Closes Health Ministry’s Head Office In Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said operations at its Head Office Building in New Kingston will be suspended today, April 17, because an employee at the location tested positive for the highly contagious Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dunstan Bryan, also has been home-quarantined.



The ministry said its move is in keeping with its established protocol for infection prevention and control.



It added: “This suspension of operation will allow for a sanitization exercise in all the buildings. Counselling for staff members has begun and will continue as necessary. Contact tracing at the head office has commenced, and some members of staff – including the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Dunstan Bryan – has been home-quarantined.



“The Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department will continue to interview, sample and test other staff members, who would have had close contact with the employee in the last 14 days,” the ministry further said.



It noted that its National Health Emergency Operation Centre, which has been managing the national response to COVID-19, will continue to operate, and functionaries will work remotely or from the centre as required.



The ministry further said its Head Offices are scheduled to re-open for normal operation on Monday, April 20.

